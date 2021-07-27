Las gimnastas alemanas plantan cara al sexismo con uniforme de cuerpo completo

madrid
La tela cubre el cuerpo de las deportistas desde los tobillos hasta el cuello, son las únicas en toda la competición que han decidido vestir con una prenda de cuerpo completo para denuncia la sexualización en su disciplina. Las gimnastas alemanas ya compitieron con ese uniforme en abril, y ahora lo hacen en los Juegos olímpicos. La Federación de Gimnasia Alemana señaló que "el objetivo es presentarse estéticamente, sin sentirse incómodo".
Elizabeth Seith, gimnasta del equipo alemán, ha explicado que esto no las impide de usar un leotardo normal como el resto cuando ellas quieran. "Es una decisión día a día, basada en cómo nos sentimos y qué queremos. El día de la competición decidimos qué ponernos", asegura la deportista. Al final recalca que "cada mujer y todo el mundo debería poder decidir lo que ponerse".
Las gimnastas fueron las que dieron el primer paso, acompañadas del apoyo de sus entrenadores los cuales "también estaban muy interesados". Sarah Voss, otra integrante del equipo, detalla que sus preparadores "querían que nos sintiéramos más seguras y cómodas en todos los casos".
Según la Federación Internacional de Gimnasia, el organismo encargado de la gimnasia competitiva, se permite la vestimenta con mangas completas o medias y cubiertas para las piernas en la competencia, siempre que el color coincida con el leotardo.
