Salario digno y cotización a jornada completa. Mientras que los hombres de este sector acumulan ganancias millonarias, las futbolistas acudirán a la huelga para protestar contra sus condiciones laborales. Este fin de semana las deportistas no disputarán partidos de Primera Iberdrola para denunciar las irregularidades que sufre su sector.
El pasado 28 de octubre, tras una reunión entre patronal y sindicato, quedó fijada para el 16 y 17 de noviembre la jornada en la que no se disputarían partidos. "Las futbolistas españolas demandan un convenio profesional, que califican de Igualdad y que regule unas mínimas condiciones laborales, referidas entre otros derechos a salarios mínimos, jornada laboral digna, pago del cien por cien del salario cuando se esté de baja, medidas para la conciliación familiar y la maternidad, vacaciones reguladas, limitación de la parcialidad", asegura en un comunicado la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles.
La polémica se produjo cuando, en plenas negociaciones, en lugar de contratos a tiempo completo la patronal ofreció contratos a media jornada. Es decir, que haya jugadoras que puedan ser contratadas sólo por 20 horas semanales. El apoyo entre las futbolistas es tal que las estrellas de la liga han puesto sus caras para un vídeo que apoya la huelga.
El sindicato pide 16.000 euros al 75%, lo que corresponde a 12.000 euros, mientras que la asociación ofrece 16.000 al 50% mínimo, que corresponde a 8.000 euros, según ha podido saber Público. Las negociaciones están estacadas y por el momento no hay un acuerdo que haya agradado a las partes implicadas.
