En los últimos años el fútbol ha dado grandes pasos hacia la igualdad: ha logrado quitarse en buena medida el sambenito de deporte machista que siempre le ha acompañado. Los hechos así lo demuestran: basta con ver el auge del fútbol femenino en los últimos años. Sin embargo, a veces ocurren cosas que empujan en Gianluca Petrachi, director deportivo de la Roma, hizo el pasado domingo un comentario machista tras empatar su equipo en casa con el Cagliari: "El fútbol es un juego de hombres, no es un deporte para bailarinas, no es danza clásica".

El comentario ha levantado tanta polvareda, que apenas 24 después Gianluca Petrachi tuvo que rectificar sus palabras: Pido disculpas si alguien se ha sentido ofendido por lo que dije. No era mi intención insinuar que el fútbol sea un deporte solo para hombres y no apto para mujeres. Estaba enfurecido porque no habían convalidado un gol legal y quería enfatizar que el fútbol siempre ha sido un deporte de contacto. El fútbol es de todos y en la Roma estamos muy orgullosos de nuestro equipo femenino y de promover el fútbol femenino".