madrid
El portero internacional Íker Casillas ha anunciado este lunes que se presentará a las elecciones a la presidencia de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) que se celebrarán en este 2020, y en las que competirá, al menos, con el actual mandatario de dicho organismo, Luis Rubiales.
"Sí, me presentaré a la Presidencia de la @RFEF cuando se convoquen las elecciones. Juntos vamos a poner nuestra Federación a la altura del mejor fútbol del mundo: el de España", indicó en su cuenta oficial de Twiter el portero internacional.
"Estamos trabajando con el máximo respeto y decisión en nuestra candidatura. Más de 23.000 electores nos esperan en unas elecciones justas y transparentes. 139 asambleístas decidirán. Gracias a todos y todas por el cariño que he recibido y recibo. Vuestro apoyo y vuestra fuerza me animan. ¡A por ello!", añadió en la red social.
Íker Casillas aclaró que ha informado de su decisión a su actual club, el Oporto, del que forma parte de su cuerpo técnico después del infarto de miocardio que sufrió el pasado 1 de mayo durante un entrenamiento. "He informado de esta decisión al presidente de mi club, el FC Porto, al que solo puedo expresar mi más profundo agradecimiento", subrayó.
Casillas confirmó así una información con la que se había especulado en las últimas semanas. El exportero del Real Madrid afrontará el reto de competir en las urnas con Luis Rubiales, que anunció su intención de renovar su mandato en el cargo al que accedió el 17 de mayo de 2018 tras derrotar, por 80 a 56 votos, a Juan Luis Larrea.
Rubiales solicitó el adelanto electoral de los comicios, inicialmente previstos para el segundo semestre de este 2020 tras los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo, para preparar con garantías la Eurocopa de este año, pero el Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) aún debe aprobar dicho anticipo de la cita con las urnas.
