Nelson Puga, jefe de los servicios médicos del Oporto, ha afirmado este miércoles que Iker Casillas pudo superar su infarto sin que le queden secuelas. Sin embargo, subrayó que es pronto para hablar de su futuro en el fútbol, que va a depender de la recuperación y la propia voluntad del jugador.
"Dependerá de la medicación necesaria, de la evaluación que tendrá que ser hecha no solo en situaciones de reposo sino también de estrés como el ejercicio físico y también de la voluntad que tenga en continuar", dijo en declaraciones a Porto Canal, cadena propiedad del club. Puga aseguró que tienen la certeza de que va a quedar "perfectamente recuperado", pero que solo después de tener en cuenta todos esos factores, "con mucha calma y mucho diálogo, se va a decidir si continúa y si quiere continuar".
Casillas sufrió este miércoles un infarto agudo de miocardio durante un entrenamiento y permanece ingresado en el Hospital CUF de Oporto, donde fue sometido a un cateterismo. "Por suerte, fue diagnosticado rápidamente y los procedimientos salieron bien", explicó el médico del club en el que el jugador milita desde 2015.
Puga asegura que Casillas está "bien, estable, con el humor que le caracteriza, tranquilo y acompañado de su familia". "Ahora empezará los primeros pasos de su recuperación después de este evento, que tiene evidentemente gravedad clínica", señaló, sin dar más detalles.
Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño 😃💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 1 de mayo de 2019
El jugador publicó una fotografía en sus redes sociales desde el hospital con un mensaje en el que aseguró que "todo está controlado" y que, aunque fue "un susto grande", tiene las fuerzas "intactas". El español, que cumplirá 38 años el 20 de mayo, ha ganado durante su periplo en el Oporto una Liga y una Supercopa de Portugal.
