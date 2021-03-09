Italia confirma la condena al futbolista Robinho por violación

romaActualizado:
La Corte de Apelación de Milán, que condenó el pasado diciembre al futbolista brasileño Robson de Souza 'Robinho' a nueve años de prisión por violar a una mujer en 2013, consideró que el jugador humilló "brutalmente" a la víctima y desvió voluntariamente las investigaciones, según desveló este martes el diario italiano La Repubblica.
Las razones que llevaron a la Corte de Apelación de Milán a confirmar el pasado 10 de diciembre los nueve años de prisión a Robinho por una violación en grupo a una joven en una discoteca incluyen haber "menospreciado" a la chica y haberla "humillado brutalmente".
Además, la Corte de Apelación consideró que Robinho "intentó desde el comienzo desviar las investigaciones ofreciendo a las autoridades una versión falsa y previamente concordada" con el otro responsable, asegura la fuente citada.
Robinho, exfutbolista del Real Madrid y del Manchester City, entre otros, jugaba en el Milan esa temporada y participó junto a un amigo, Ricardo Falco, en la violación de una mujer que estaba celebrando en un conocido local de Milán su 23 cumpleaños.
Robinho desmintió las acusaciones en 2014, cuando trascendió la noticia de que Italia le investigaba por esos hechos.
En 2009, cuando participaba en la liga inglesa, se supo que Robinho estaba siendo investigado por la policía por una presunta violación en un club nocturno de Leeds (centro), aunque, tras ser sometido a un interrogatorio, fue puesto en libertad bajo fianza.
El futbolista negó esas acusaciones.
