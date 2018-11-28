Javier Fernández, el pionero del patinaje sobre hielo español, anuncia su retirada 

El patinador Javier Fernández, bicampeón del mundo y séxtuple campeón de Europa de patinaje sobre hielo, ha anunciado su retirada de la competición para 2019 porque, según él, su cuerpo y mente "ya no llegan", apenas un año después de lograr la medalla de bronce en sus terceros Juegos Olímpicos, los de PyeongChang 2018.

En un vídeo difundido por su equipo de comunicación, el madrileño confirmó que cerrará su exitoso periplo como deportista el próximo mes de enero, tras su participación en el Europeo que se disputará en Minsk entre los días 21 y 27.

"Tengo que pensar en el nivel de competición al que quiero competir porque mi cuerpo o mi mente ya no llegan... Tengo que aceptarlo", añadió este auténtico pionero en un acto organizado para celebrar el 40 aniversario de la Constitución Española.

De esta forma, la última gran competición de Fernández será el Campeonato de Europa en Bielorrusia, donde intentará sumar su séptimo título continental consecutivo tras los de 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 y 2018.

"Cuando se acaba tu carrera deportiva no tienes nada, estás solo. El patinaje me ha dado todo. Es mi profesión y quiero que también sea mi futuro"

Además, del histórico bronce olímpico en PyeongChang del pasado 17 de febrero, el madrileño, que tuvo que emigrar a Canadá para convertirse en uno de los mejores patinadores del mundo y que ya había dejado caer en varias ocasiones que su adiós estaba cercano, fue bicampeón mundial (2015 y 2016) y también logró dos bronces en los Campeonatos del Mundo en 2013 y 2014.

"Cuando se acaba tu carrera deportiva no tienes nada, estás solo. El patinaje me ha dado todo. Es mi profesión y quiero que también sea mi futuro, quiero seguir aportando, no como un competidor pero sí como una persona dedicada al deporte", señaló Fernández este miércoles en Madrid.

Fuentes cercanas al deportista que Fernández que se dedicará al patinaje de forma profesional llevando a cabo espectáculos como Revolution on ice.

Precisamente, antes del Campeonato de Europa, Javier Fernández llevará su espectáculo a Murcia y Gran Canaria, los días 21 y 26 de diciembre, y a Madrid, en una doble función prevista para los días 28 y 29 de diciembre.