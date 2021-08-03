Estás leyendo: Joan Cardona consigue la medalla de bronce en la clase Finn

Joan Cardona consigue la medalla de bronce en la clase Finn

Es la segunda medalla de la jornada para la delegación española, que antes obtuvo una plata en piragüismo con Teresa Portela en la prueba de K1 200.

Joan Cardona Méndez celebra el bronce en la clase Finn durante los eventos de vela de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 en Enoshima, Japón, 03 de agosto de 2021. CJ GUNTHER / EFE

El regatista español Joan Cardona ha logrado la medalla de bronce en la clase Finn de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020, tras la disputa este martes de la Medal Race en el Campo de Regatas de Enoshima, por detrás del británico Giles Scott, que revalidó el oro en Río, y el húngaro Zsombor Berecz, plata.

España ya tiene nueve medalllas

Joan Cardona, de 23 años y del Real Club Náutico de Palma, mantuvo el tercer puesto con el que accedió a la regata por las medallas, a la que accedían los diez mejores y en la que concluyó sexto en una jornada con escaso viento, después de remontar en la última boya que pasó en penúltima posición.

Cardona sumó así la cuarta medalla para la vela española en esta clase, que no será olímpica en los próximos Juegos de París 2024, después de los oros de José Luis Doreste en Seúl'88 y José María van del Ploeg en Barcelona'92, y la plata de Rafa Trujillo en Atenas 2004.

La del regatista menorquín es la novena medalla para la delegación española en Tokyo, después de la plata lograda este martes por la palista Teresa Portela en K-1 200.

Así queda el medallero español

  • Oro
     - Fátima Gálvez y Alberto Fernández: tiro, foso por equipos mixtos

    Plata
    - Adriana Cerezo: taekwondo, -49 kilos

    - Maialaen Chourraut: piragüismo, K1 aguas bravas

    - Ray Zapata: gimnasia, suelo

    - Teresa Portela: piragüismo, K1 200

    Bronce
    - David Valero: bicicleta de montaña

    - Pablo Carreño: tenis.

    - Ana Peleteiro: atletismo, triple salto.

    - Joan Cardona: vela, clase Finn.

