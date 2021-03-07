Estás leyendo: Joan Laporta, elegido nuevo presidente del FC Barcelona con el 54,28% de los votos

Laporta podrá tomar el testigo, tras más de cuatro meses de espera, a un Josep Maria Bartomeu que dimitió en octubre de 2020 antes de someterse a una moción de censura que había sido habilitada por el socio.

El candidato Joan Laporta se ha convertido de nuevo en presidente del FC Barcelona tras ganar las elecciones celebradas este domingo en varios puntos de Catalunya y Andorra al acumular un 54,28% de los votos, por delante de Víctor Font, el segundo más votado en los comicios, y de Toni Freixa.

El nuevo presidente, que vivirá una segunda etapa en el club tras presidirlo entre 2003 y 2010, deberá afrontar unos años de crisis económica, de retos deportivos y con el 'Espai Barça' como gran proyecto patrimonial.

Tras una jornada histórica de votación, con una gran participación en plena pandemia y la novedad del voto por correo, Laporta obtuvo una buena renta sobre el segundo clasificado, Víctor Font y su 29,99 por ciento de votos, y el tercer clasificado, Toni Freixa, con un 8,58 por ciento de los votos.

