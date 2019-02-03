La judoca española Sara Rodríguez consigue el oro en el Abierto Europeo

La judoca española Sara Rodríguez ganó este domingo la medalla de oro en el Abierto Europeo, disputado en Sofía (Bulgaria), al acabar invicta su participación en la categoría de -70 kilos.
La gijonense, ganadora del Abierto Europeo de Madrid en 2018, repitió triunfo en Bulgaria tras someter de manera sucesiva a la azerbaiyana Gunel Hasanli, a la alemana Lea Pueschel, a la francesa Maya Thoyer y a la también alemana Marlene Galandi, su rival en la final. Sara Rodríguez venció por 'ippon'.
Con la segunda plaza debió conformarse, en cambio, Sara Álvarez tras ceder ante la francesa Lea Fontaine en la final de +78 kilos. En la categoría de -78 kilos, España recogió otra medalla. La barcelonesa Laia Talarn fue tercera y compartió el bronce con la rusa Alena Kachorovskaya. La italiana Giorgia Stangherlin y la británica Emma Reid fueron primera y segunda, respectivamente.
La delegación española abandonará Sofía con cinco medallas, ya que el sábado Estrella López Sheriff y Cristina Cabaña subieron al podio para recoger sendas medallas de bronce en las categorías de -52 y -63 kilos, respectivamente.
