Juegos Olímpicos 2021 David Valero, bronce en 'mountain bike'

El granadino consigue la segunda medalla olímpica para España en Tokio.

David Valero, bronce mountain bike en los Juegos Olímpicos de 2021. MATTHEW CHILDS / REUTERS

El granadino David Valero consigue medalla de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio en mountain bike en una gran remontada para entrar a meta únicamente por detrás del británico Thomas Pidcock, oro, y de la plata ganada por el suizo Mathias Flueckiger. Se trata de la segunda medalla olímpica de España en estos Juegos Olímpicos. 

Valero remontó desde la 35ª posición en la primera vuelta. Un 'enganchón' de David Valero le dejó muy retrasado en la salida de una prueba exigente, en un circuito muy duro en el que el arranque era clave, pero se recuperó y tiró de estrategia para ir de menos a más y entrar a la séptima y última vuelta en una tercera posición que no dejó escapar.

A sus 32 años, emula la medalla de bronce de Carlos Coloma en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016 y logra la cuarta medalla para el ciclismo de montaña español en citas olímpicas. 

Thomas Pidcock, dominador casi de inicio a fin, ganó el oro mientras que el suizo Flueckiger firmó la plata en una prueba en la que el neerlandés Mathieu Van der Poel, gran favorito, se cayó y abandonó.

