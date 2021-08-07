madrid
La selección española femenina de waterpolo ha logrado la medalla de plata en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokyo 2020, tras perder (5-14) en la final contra la tricampeona Estados Unidos, oro también en Londres 2012 y Río 2016, en el Centro de Waterpolo de Tatsumi y en un encuentro en el que las de Miki Oca no tuvieron opciones.
Las Guerreras del Agua repitieron así la plata de Londres 2012, donde la selección norteamericana fue también la verdugo de España por 8-5, y se quedaron a un paso de cerrar el círculo en su palmarés, en el que aún falta un oro olímpico que sumar a los logrados en el Europeo y Mundial.
(Habrá ampliación)
