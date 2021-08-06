Estás leyendo: Dos técnicos expulsados por intentar repatriar a la atleta bielorrusa

Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 Dos técnicos expulsados por intentar repatriar a la atleta bielorrusa

El Comité Olímpico Internacional ha cancelado y retirado las acreditaciones a los dos entrenadores del equipo de la velocista Tsimanouskaya. También se les ha echado de la Villa Olímpica.

05/08/2021 Tsimanouskaya
La atleta bielorrusa Tsimanouskaya en una rueda de prensa en Polonia. Darek Golik / Reuters

El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) decidió hoy expulsar de los Juegos de Tokio a dos entrenadores del equipo de Bielorrusia por su papel en el intento de repatriación forzada de la velocista Krystsina Tsimanouskaya.

El COI ha decidido sancionar de este modo a los técnicos Artur Shimak y Yury Maisevich, tras crear una comisión disciplinaria para "clarificar las circunstancias en torno al incidente", según anunció este viernes en un comunicado. "Por el bienestar de los atletas del comité olímpico nacional de Bielorrusia que están aún en Tokio y como medida provisional, el COI ha cancelado y retirado en la víspera las acreditaciones de los dos entrenadores", señaló el organismo internacional.

A los dos entrenadores se les solicitó abandonar la Villa Olímpica de inmediato y así lo hicieron, según el COI, que añadió que se ofrecerá a ambos "una oportunidad para explicarse".

Una atleta crítica con el Gobierno bielorruso

Tsimanouskaya aterrizó el pasado miércoles en Varsovia, tras concederle Polonia asilo humanitario después de que pidiera ayuda a la policía nipona mientras los miembros de su comité nacional trataban de forzarla a regresar a su país, lo que la atleta calificó como un intento de "secuestro".

La corredora, conocida por haber expresado su apoyo al movimiento popular contra el régimen de Alexandr Lukashenko, competía en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio y temía sufrir represalias al regresar a Bielorrusia, según explicó en vídeos y mensajes difundidos por las redes sociales.

