madridActualizado:
Teresa Portela ha finalizado segunda en la modalidad de piragüismo K1 200. Este es el primer metal para la deportista gallega de 39 años, la cual tiene el récord de participación española en Olimpiadas con una cifra de seis.
La piragüista con una carrera de dos décadas, 15 medallas mundiales y 17 europeas (ahora también una olímpica) triunfó en una final en la que casi no se clasifica. El oro se lo llevó la neozelandesa Lisa Carrington y el bronce vuela hasta Dinamarca para Emma Jorgensen.
Las felicitaciones a Portela trascienden desde los reyes que escriben en su cuenta de Twitter de la casa real: "Con la plata llega el premio a tu constancia y también nuestro aplauso de oro". Además recalca que es "un ejemplo de cómo aunar familia y alta competición", pese a que su hija se ha tenido que quedar con sus abuelos en Galicia.
