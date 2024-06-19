Newsletters

El juez del 'caso Negreira' cita como imputados a Rosell y Bartomeu

El expresidente del FB Barcelona, Sandro Rosell a su salida de la Audiencia de Barcelona, a 17 de octubre de 2022, Catalunya.
El expresidente del FB Barcelona, Sandro Rosell a su salida de la Audiencia de Barcelona, a 17 de octubre de 2022, Catalunya. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

El juez que investiga los pagos al exvicepresidente del Comité Técnico de Árbitros (CTA) José María Enríquez Negreira ha acordado citar a declarar a los expresidentes del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell y Josep Maria Bartomeu en una fecha todavía por determinar. 

(Habrá ampliación)

