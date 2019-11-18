Público
Los sindicatos AFE, UGT y Futbolistas ON y los clubes de la Primera Iberdrola acercaron este lunes sus posturas y fijaron el 20 de diciembre como fecha probable para la firma del primer convenio colectivo femenino del fútbol español.

Fútbol femenino / EFE

Los sindicatos AFE, UGT y Futbolistas ON y los clubes de la Primera Iberdrola acercaron este lunes sus posturas y fijaron el 20 de diciembre como fecha probable para la firma del primer convenio colectivo femenino del fútbol español, lo que implica el consiguiente desbloqueo de la huelga iniciada por las jugadoras el pasado fin de semana.

Tras la reunión de este lunes entre las 13.00 y las 16.20 en la sede del Servicio Interconfederal de Mediación y Arbitraje (SIMA) en Madrid, la patronal y los sindicatos confirmaron el acuerdo que paraliza la huelga en la máxima categoría del fútbol femenino español, después del paro que protagonizaron las futbolistas el 16 y 17 de noviembre.

