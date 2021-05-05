MadridActualizado:
El policía que mató a Dalian Atkinson, exfutbolista del Aston Villa y la Real Sociedad, entre otros, será juzgado este martes en Birmingham por "asesinato". Atkinson murió después de recibir tres disparos con táser y, al menos, dos patadas en la cabeza por parte de un oficial de policía "enfadado", según se ha podido escuchar en el juicio por su asesinato.
Benjamin Monk, de la policía de West Mercia, ha negado las acusaciones, tras ser acusado por haber atacado a Atkinson con un táser durante "seis veces más tiempo que el recomendado para desarmar a un delincuente" y haberle asaltado en la cabeza tan fuerte que el policía "dejó la marca de sus cordones en la frente del exfutbolista".
Los hechos ocurrieron en 2016 cuando Atkinson tuvo un altercado con la policía, fue disparado con el táser y murió apenas unas horas después por un paro cardíaco. La compañera de Monk, Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, de 31 años, se enfrenta a un cargo por asalto al exjugador. La policía ha negado los cargos, que le acusan de asaltar a Atkinson y causarle heridas antes de su muerte el 15 de agosto de 2016.
La fiscal explicó este martes que Atkinson, quien tenía serios problemas de salud, incluida insuficiencia renal en etapa terminal, se acercó a los oficiales después de que fueran llamados por un disturbio en Meadow Close, Telford, alrededor de la 1:30 horas. Asimismo, al describir los hechos, la fiscal aseguró que el tercer disparo de la pistola táser en poder de Monk fue "completamente efectivo" y causó la incapacitación neuromuscular de Atkinson, que se desplomó sobre la carretera.
Atkinson jugó en varios clubes a lo largo de su carrera, incluyendo una estancia de un año en la Real Sociedad, donde jugó 30 partidos y anotó doce tantos. El exfutbolista inglés también pasó por el Aston Villa, el Fenerbache, el Manchester City, el Metz francés y el Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, donde se retiró en 2001. Sus mayores éxitos los logró con el Villa, con quienes disputó 114 partidos y marcó 38 tantos, incluido uno en la final de la Copa de la Liga contra el Manchester United, su único título como profesional.
