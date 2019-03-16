Público
Kareem Hunt La NFL suspende ocho partidos a un jugador por agredir a una mujer

Los Chiefs de Kansas City despidieron a Hunt a finales de noviembre después de que saliera a la luz el vídeo en el que se ve al corredor empujando y pateando a una mujer durante un incidente de febrero de 2018 en un hotel de Cleveland.

Jugador de la NFL, Kareem Hunt.

Los Browns de Cleveland se enteraron esta noche que su nuevo corredor Kareem Hunt será suspendido ocho partidos por violar la política de conducta personal de la NFL, según un informe de la liga del viernes.

Hunt, que aceptó el castigo y no planea apelar, indicó a través de un comunicado que "quiero disculparme nuevamente por mis acciones del año pasado".

Agregó que "sé que mi comportamiento duele a mucha gente y nuevamente me disculpo ante ellos. Respeto la decisión de la liga sobre disciplina y aprecio el tiempo que pasé con el comisionado (Roger) Goodell la semana pasada".

Hunt dijo en ese mismo comunicado que agradece el apoyo del sindicato a través del proceso y que continuará tratando de ganarse la confianza de la liga, de sus compañeros de equipo, de su organización y de la comunidad "a través de mis acciones".

Hunt nunca fue arrestado y no se enfrenta a cargos criminales. El corredor, que en febrero firmó con los Browns, será elegible para regresar al campo de juego en el noveno partido de la temporada regular de Cleveland.

