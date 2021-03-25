Laporta, sobre la adhesión del Barça a la Superliga: "La última palabra la tendrán los socios"

BARCELONAActualizado:
El presidente del Barcelona Joan Laporta explicó este jueves que "la última palabra sobre la Superliga la tendrán los socios" en las primeras declaraciones públicas del mandatario después de los sucesos acontecidos en las últimas 72 horas, que han dejado al club azulgrana junto al Real Madrid como los únicos de los 12 fundadores de la competición que permanecen en la misma.
"Es absolutamente necesario que los clubes grandes de alguna manera tengamos la capacidad de decir la nuestra en el reparto de los ingresos y esto debe ir acompañado de una competición atractiva deportivamente y basada en los méritos deportivos", añadió el dirigente azulgrana en declaraciones a TV3.
Pero puntualizó que el Barcelona "es defensor del mantenimiento de las ligas estatales" y que está "abierto a un diálogo con la UEFA". Según Laporta, el objetivo es "mejorar el fútbol y volver a tener los recursos necesarios para que sea un gran espectáculo". De cara al futuro próximo, Laporta cree que "habrá concordia institucional y la voluntad de ir avanzando en estas cuestiones".
También manifestó que hubo "una serie de presiones que han hecho que algunos clubes se retiraran o lo valoraran de otra forma, pero siguen haciendo falta más recursos" porque los clubes hacen "unas inversiones muy importantes" y pagan "unos salarios muy importantes".
