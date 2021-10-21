La Lazio despide al adiestrador español del águila del equipo por hacer el saludo fascista

La Lazio es un equipo de fútbol de primera división de la ciudad romana que si por algo es conocido es por su inclinación a la estética e ideología fascista de sus seguidores. En el estadio se puede escuchar en la grada corear la palabra "duce", sobrenombre de Mussolini, e incluso en varias ocasiones la polémica ha llegado a los jugadores, como con Paolo Di Canio, fiel defensor del dictador fascista italiano, el cual realizó el saludo fascista en 2006.

Sin embargo, esta vez el protagonista no ha sido un italiano del equipo de fútbol, sino el adiestrador español del águila que sobrevuela el campo antes de cada partido que la Lazio juega en casa. Juan Bernabé llevaba diez años realizando ese trabajo cuando este fin de semana se paró ante la grada y con el brazo izquierdo extendido mientras los forofos gritaban "duce" realizó el saludo fascista ante el público. Tras la difusión del vídeo por redes sociales, el club romano tomó la decisión de despedirle: "estos gestos ofenden al club, a los aficionados y los valores en los que nos inspiramos".

Bernabé aseguró en un comunicado que lamentaba el suceso: "En España el gesto fascista se hace con el brazo extendido en línea recta. En Italia aparentemente también es así, dándose una palmada en el pecho". También intentó escudarse en que él no defiende la ideología fascista: "Soy una persona absolutamente de derechas, del partido Vox en España, así como muchos amigos futbolistas. Pero no soy de una idea fascista, no está realmente en mi mentalidad". Para finalizar justificó que el saludo era "militar, nunca fascista".