El Atlético de Madrid ha hipotecado su estadio, el Wanda Metropolitano, tras alcanzar un acuerdo con Inbursa para refinanciar el préstamo de 200 millones de euros que tiene suscrito con la entidad financiera del magnate mexicano Carlos Slim.
Con el acuerdo alcanzado, el Atlético agrupa toda su deuda con Inbursa, ampliando el plazo de devolución hasta los diez años, hasta el año 2028.
Así, el club rojiblanco ha pasado de deber 163 millones a Slim a tener una deuda de 200 millones con el magnate mexicano, aunque ahora tendrá un año más para devolver el préstamo a razón de 20 millones por año, a un interés del 4%
El cambio de las condiciones del préstamo implica hipotecar el nuevo estadio. Hasta ahora el crédito de 163 millones tenía los terrenos del Vicente Calderón como aval, pero ahora el estadio Metropolitano será la garantía del nuevo crédito refinanciado.
El club rojiblanco ha pedido esta ampliación del crédito para hacer frente a los gastos de construcción del nuevo estadio, que ha alcanzado un precio final de 360 millones, de los cuales el Atlético ha puesto 120 de recursos propios y el resto lo ha tenido que pedir. En cualquier caso, el Atlético tiene previsto ingresar 200 millones de euros por la venta de los terrenos del estadio Vicente Calderón, venta que espera concretar en el primero trimestre.
Esta refinanciación ha de ser aprobada en la próxima Junta de accionistas del Atlético, prevista para el 27 de noviembre,
