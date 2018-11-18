Público
Liga de las Naciones Kane deja a España fuera de la Final Four

Inglaterra remonta ante Croacia y vence en los minutos finales con un gol de Harry Kane, clasificándose así para la 'Final Four' de la Liga de las Naciones en perjuicio de la selección, que ahora tendrá que reinventarse de cara a la Euro de 2020 

Harry Kane celebra su decisivo gol ante Croacia. (CARL RECINE | REUTERS)

Inglaterra aprovechó el manto de Wembley para vestirse de fénix, renacer de las cenizas provocadas por el gol inicial de Andrej Kramaric para Croacia y levantar el encuentro con goles de Jesse Lingard y Harry Kane (2-1), dejando fuera a España de la Final Four de la Liga de las Naciones.

Ahí estarán los ingleses aunque llegaron a estar durante 21 minutos en Segunda división de este nuevo torneo de la UEFA. La victoria inglesa sobre Croacia en los minutos finales gracias al gol de Kane deja a España en segunda posición del grupo y a Croacia, la actual subcampeona mundial descendida a Segunda.

Inglaterra puede disfrutar y España ahora tiene por delante casi dos años para reinventarse, pensar qué quiere hacer en el futuro y prepararse para la Eurocopa de 2020.España conocerá en diciembre sus rivales en la fase de clasificación para dicha Eurocopa y en marzo de 2019 empezará a jugar contra ellos. 

Nadie duda de que España se clasificará para la Eurocopa, pero la llegada de Luis Enrique no ha solventado ninguna de las dudas tras el Mundial de Rusia. El principal problema de la selección es la defensa, muy floja en los dos últimos compromisos con Inglaterra y Croacia, partidos en los que se han encendido todas las alarmas. 

Sin embargo, el más señalado ha sido David De Gea, el portero. Luis Enrique cree que eso es absolutamente injusto: De Gea ha sido señalado, y las críticas tan dirigidas y personalizadas a un solo jugador son muy injustas", expresó, para añadir que el fútbol "es un deporte colectivo" y cuando un guardameta encaja goles "el balón ha tenido que llegar hasta ahí y superar otra líneas, ¿y los otros no defienden?", se preguntó el sábado el seleccionador.

Defender mejor, jugar mejor. Ese es el reto que tiene por delante Luis Enrique. "Mis actos hablarán más que mis palabras", ha dicho el seleccionador. Veremos si no termina siendo esclavo de aquéllas. 

Ficha técnica:

2 - Inglaterra: Pickford; Walker, Gomez, Stones, Chilwell; Dier, Barkley (Alli, m.64), Delph (Lingard, m.78); Sterling, Rashford (Sancho, m.78) y Kane.

1 - Croacia: Kalinic; Vrsaljko (Milic, m.26), Lovren, Vida, Jedvaj; Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic (Rog, m.79); Perisic, Rebic (Brekalo, m.46) y Kramaric.

Goles: 0-1, m.57: Kramaric. 1-1, m.78: Lingard. 2-1, m.85: Kane.

Árbitro: Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE) amonestó a Barkley (m.26), por parte de los locales, y a Jedvaj (m.67), Brozovic (m.67) y Lovren (m.89), por parte de los visitantes.

Incidencias: Partido correspondiente a la última jornada de la Liga de Naciones disputado en el estadio de Wembley (Londres).

