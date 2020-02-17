Estás leyendo: Un entrenador y un padre de una jugadora agreden a una árbitra de 16 años en Italia

Machismo en el fútbol Un entrenador y un padre de una jugadora agreden a una árbitra de 16 años en Italia

La colegiala dio por bueno un gol marcado segundos antes de pitar el final del partido. Tras ello, el entrenador del Rivanazzanese pegó un empujón a la joven y la tiró al suelo.

Una imagen de archivo de una árbitra. PIXABAY
MADRID

PÚBLICO

El pasado fin de semana, un entrenador de un equipo femenino y el padre de una de las jugadoras agredieron e insultaron a una árbitra de 16 años en la localidad italiana de Meda, en la provincia de Monza y Brianza, segun ha informado el diario Il Giorno

Los hechos sucedieron al final del encuentro de categoría regional femenino sub-15 entre el Real Meda y el Rivanazzanese. La árbitra dio por bueno un gol marcado segundos antes de pitar el final del partido. Tras ello, el entrenador del Rivanazzanese pegó un empujón a la joven y la tiró al suelo.

La colegiala consiguió zafarse del entrenador al mismo tiempo que el padre de una de las jugadores corría tras ella para alcanzarla. "Esta persona quería hacerle daño, cuando escuchó que el padre de la niña había llamado a los carabinieri, se acercó y salió corriendo a los campos", ha señalado Gianni Zaninello, director general de Real Meda, en unas declaraciones recogidas por este medio.

Estas escenas se han repetido en muchas ocasiones y en otros campos de fútbol. Insultos y agresiones han copado los enfrentamientos arbitrados por mujeres. El último ejemplo  se vivió en Asturias, cuando un portero de 11 años se enfrentó a los gritos de los padres para defender a una árbitra de los improperios lanzados por el público.

