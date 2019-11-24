Un micrófono abierto en un estudio de televisión cazó este sábado al exfutbolista holandés Marco van Basten diciendo la proclama nazi "Sieg Heil" en la cadena Fox Sports, donde trabaja como comentarista.
El suceso se produjo al finalizar la entrevista que un periodista holandés le estaba haciendo en alemán al germano Frank Wormuth, entrenador del Heracles Almelo, desde el estadio Johan Cruyff Arena.
Se escuchó en antena a Van Basten decir "Sieg Heil"
Cuando ambos se despidieron, se escuchó en antena a Van Basten decir “Sieg Heil” desde el estudio, momento que fue ampliamente compartido en las redes sociales de Países Bajos.
La propia cadena le pidió al exfutbolista una explicación en directo, a lo que Van Basten reaccionó ofreciendo sus disculpas y diciendo que se trató de una “broma equivocada”.
“No era mi intención escandalizar a la gente, sólo quería ridiculizar el alemán de Hans”, dijo en referencia a las habilidades lingüísticas del periodista que hizo la entrevista.
Jornada contra el racismo
La polémica declaración se produjo en el mismo fin de semana en el que el fútbol profesional holandés hizo un gesto colectivo contra el racismo. Los partidos de la primera y la segunda división se detuvieron tras el pitido inicial como respuesta a los cánticos racistas que un jugador del Excelsior Rotterdam, Ahmad Mendes Moreira, sufrió el pasado domingo en el campo del Den Bosch.
Los jugadores permanecieron quietos los primeros sesenta segundos de cada partido mientras en los marcadores electrónicos de los estadios apareció la frase “¿Racismo? Entonces no jugamos”.
