El miedo de un futbolista gay de la Premier a los hinchas: "Estoy orgulloso pero me crucificarán"

MADRID
En pleno año 2021 la homosexualidad sigue siendo un absoluto tabú en muchos sectores de la sociedad, incluso en países tan civilizados como el Reino Unido. El fútbol todavía cuenta, por desgracia, con un enorme muro que muy pocos se atreven a saltar. Una puerta cerrada a cal y canto para aquellos futbolistas homosexuales que no se atreven a declarar abiertamente su condición sexual por pánico a las represalias.
Es el caso de una estrella de la Premier League que, bajo anonimato, ha querido ofrecer su testimonio al diario The Sun. El futbolista asegura que no tendría ningún inconveniente en declarar su homosexualidad, sin embargo teme el rechazo que ese paso podría acarrearle entre los aficionados. "Estamos en 2021 y debería ser libre de decirles a todos quién soy. Pero hay algunos aficionados en las gradas para los que todavía estamos en los 80", asegura.
El jugador dice sentirse orgulloso de su condición sexual pero está convencido de que será rechazado: "Quiero ser abierto con la gente porque soy quien soy y estoy orgulloso. Pero la verdad es que seré crucificado".
"Cuando juego, creo que los aficionados lo pueden adivinar y me están juzgando"
Es más, en la entrevista admite que necesita acudir a terapia para poder mitigar todos los temores que siente y el miedo que le produce imaginarse la reacción de los hinchas de equipos rivales si se enteran de su homosexualidad. "Cuando juego, creo que los aficionados lo pueden adivinar y me están juzgando. ¿Se dan cuenta por la ropa que llevo fuera del campo? Me ha afectado mucho mentalmente. Es aterrador", relata.
Este futbolista se ha puesto en contacto con la activista Amal Fashanu, sobrina del exfutbolista del Norwich Justin Fashanu, quien salió del armario en 1990 y ocho años más tarde se suicidó. Amal ha fundado una organización benéfica dedicada a ayudar a combatir la homofobia y el racismo dentro del deporte. También defiende que se mejoren los servicios de salud mental para los futbolistas profesionales.
