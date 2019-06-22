Público
Voleibol Miguel Ángel Falasca, exjugador internacional de voleibol, muere de un infarto 

Actual entrenador del Saugella Monza italiano, "se encontraba en la boda del segundo entrenador y esta noche le ha dado un infarto en la habitación del hotel", según relató un excompañero. 

Miguel Ángel Falasca, exjugador de voleibol. EFE

El exjugador internacional de voleibol Miguel Ángel Falasca ha fallecido en Italia de un infarto a la edad de 46 años, informó a EFE su excompañero de selección José Luis Moltó.

Miguel Ángel Falasca, actual entrenador del Saugella Monza italiano, "se encontraba en la boda del segundo entrenador y esta noche le ha dado un infarto en la habitación del hotel", según relató Moltó. Participó en los Juegos Olímpicos de Sydney y fue campeón de Europa con España en Rusia 2007.

"Le han intentado reanimar los servicios médicos pero no lo han conseguido. Ahora están gestionando la repatriación del cadáver y su mujer está volviendo a casa para estar con los niños", explicó su desconsolado amigo.

Miguel Ángel Falasca, hermano del también exjugador Guillermo –hijos de padre argentino y madre española–, militó durante su carrera como jugador en el Málaga, Gran Canaria, en los italianos Bolonia, Ferrara y Módena, en el belga Roeselare. Regresó a España con el Son Amar Palma, con el que consiguió tres Superlidas y dos Copas del Rey, y también jugó en Polonia y en Rusia.

