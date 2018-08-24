Público
Muere a los 43 años el exciclista profesional y medallista paralímpico Javier Otxoa

Hace pocos meses se cumplieron 18 años de una de sus grandes gestas: el triunfo en el Tour por delante de Armstrong.

Fotografía de archivo de Javier Otxoa. - EFE

El exciclista profesional y medallista paralímpico Javier Otxoa (Barakaldo, 1974) ha fallecido este viernes después de sufrir una larga y grave enfermedad, ha informado el Ayuntamiento de la localidad malagueña de Alhaurín de la Torre, donde estaba afincado.

La misa por Javier Otxoa se celebrará el sábado a las 12:30 horas en el Parque Cementerio de Málaga (Parcemasa), según un comunicado municipal. Tras conocerse el fallecimiento, se ha decidido la cancelación de la Copa de España de Ciclismo Adaptado que lleva su nombre y que se iba a celebrar en Alhaurín de la Torre el próximo 2 de septiembre.

Hace poco más de un mes se cumplieron dieciocho años de una de las gestas más importantes que se recuerdan de su vida deportiva: su victoria en el Tour de Francia del año 2000, en la cima del Hautacam, por delante de Lance Armstrong. Aquel triunfo, en una carrera dominada por la lluvia y el frío, catapultó al entonces corredor del Kelme-Costa Blanca a la elite del ciclismo mundial, tras culminar una escapada en la que llegó a tener casi diez minutos de ventaja sobre Armstrong, quien a la postre sería el vencedor de un Tour del que después fue desposeído por dopaje.

Unos meses más tarde, el 15 de febrero de 2001, sufrió un grave accidente al ser arrollado por un vehículo cuando entrenaba en Málaga junto a su hermano Ricardo, otra promesa del ciclismo español, que murió en el siniestro, ha recordado el Ayuntamiento.

Las secuelas y su parálisis cerebral no le impidieron volver a subir a la bicicleta y completar un gran palmarés en el ciclismo adaptado, en el que consiguió cuatro medallas paralímpicas, dos en Atenas 2004 (un oro y una plata) y otras dos en Pekín 2008 (oro en contrarreloj y plata en fondo en carretera).

Javier Otxoa ya residía por temporadas en Alhaurín de la Torre con sus padres, pero fue a raíz del accidente cuando decidieron afincarse de forma definitiva en el municipio, cuyo alcalde, Joaquín Villanova, ha transmitido el pésame a familiares y amigos.

