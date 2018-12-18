Muere a los 44 años María Jesús Rosa, primera boxeadora española en ser campeona del mundo

María Jesús Rosa, primera española en ser campeona del mundo de boxeo, ha fallecido este martes a los 44 años. "Una enfermedad se ha llevado, en poco tiempo, a la sensacional boxeadora madrileña. Injusto, doloroso, cruel", ha señalado en un comunicado la Federación Española de Boxeo (FEB).
La madrileña hizo historia para el boxeo femenino español al proclamarse campeona del mundo WIBF del peso minimosca el 6 de noviembre de 2003 en Madrid al derrotar a la estadounidense Terri Moss, convirtiéndose en la primera campeona mundial de su país.
Además, fue cuatro veces campeona de Europa del peso mosca, la primera de ellas el 5 de marzo de 2002. Cuenta con un récord de 19 victorias y sólo una derrota, cuando luchaba por el título mundial del peso mosca el 10 de septiembre de 2005 ante alemana Regina Halmich, que venció por decisión de los jueces.
"María Jesús Rosa será siempre recordada por ser la primera campeona del mundo del boxeo profesional español, además de una de las pioneras. También, para los que la conocimos, por su sonrisa perenne y contagiosa. Por su vitalidad. Ha desaparecido de este mundo pero su historia no ha concluido. Ella es historia de nuestro boxeo", añade la FEB en su comunicado, donde ofrece su pésame "a familiares y a los cientos de amigos que deja".
Con Rosa, se va la pionera del boxeo femenino español, ahora de nuevo en lo más alto gracias a la también madrileña Joana Pastrana, campeona de Europa (2016 y 2017) y del mundo (2018) de peso mínimo.
