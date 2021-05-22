Estás leyendo: Muere a los 46 años Francesc Arnau, exportero del Barcelona y director deportivo del Real Oviedo

Muere a los 46 años Francesc Arnau, exportero del Barcelona y director deportivo del Real Oviedo

El Real Oviedo ha anunciado que suspende todos los partidos de la jornada, incluido el del primer equipo.

Francesc Arnau, director deportivo del Real Oviedo y exportero del FC Barcelona.
Francesc Arnau, director deportivo del Real Oviedo y exportero del FC Barcelona. REAL OVIEDO

El exportero del FCB Barcelona y del Málaga y actual director deportivo del Real Oviedo Francesc Arnau falleció en la madrugada de este sábado a los 46 años, ha informado el club.

La entidad ha decidido suspender todos los partidos de la jornada, incluido el del primer equipo ante el Mirandés.

"Ha fallecido nuestro director deportivo. Lamentamos profundamente su pérdida y acompañamos a su familia en estos duros momentos", informó el club.

Arnau, natural de Girona, estaba inmerso en el diseño del proyecto deportivo azul para la próxima campaña, trabajo que había comenzado este mismo viernes tras una jornada de intensas reuniones en El Requexón –así se llama la ciudad deportiva del Oviedo– con la cúpula del club.

La repentina pérdida del exguardameta ha impactado sobre el oviedismo, que respiraba aliviado desde hace dos días tras haber logrado la permanencia en la categoría tras un año complicado en lo deportivo.

La entidad azul, muy afectada por el fallecimiento de Arnau, ha decidido suspender todos los partidos de la jornada, incluido el del primer equipo ante el Mirandés, que será aplazado hasta nuevo aviso debido a la dolorosa pérdida del directivo carbayón.

