Estás leyendo: Emma Roca, referente de las carreras de montaña, fallece a los 47 años

Público
Público

Muerte Emma Roca Emma Roca, referente de las carreras de montaña, fallece a los 47 años

Licenciada en Bioquímica, Roca fue bombera profesional, labor que compaginó con el deporte de montaña. Destacó en las carreras de ultrarresistencia, esquí de montaña y raids de aventura.

Imagen de archivo de Emma Roca. - ecretaria General de l'Esport i de l'Activitat Física / GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA
Imagen de archivo de Emma Roca.  Secretaria General de l'Esport i de l'Activitat Física / Generalitat de Catalunya

BARCELONA

La Secretaria General de l'Esport de la Generalitat y la Federación de Entidades Excursionistas de Catalunya (FEEC) lamentaron este viernes el fallecimiento, a los 47 años, de Emma Roca, una de las referentes de las carreras de montaña de finales de los 90.

Licenciada en Bioquímica, Roca (Barcelona, 1973) fue bombera profesional, labor que compaginó con el deporte de montaña, donde destacó en las carreras de ultrarresistencia, esquí de montaña y raids de aventura.

Emma Roca logró dos terceros puestos en la Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc (2012 y 2013), un segundo puesto en la Marathon des Sables (2011) y otra tercera posición en la Cavalls del Vent (2011). Y además fue campeona de Europa de maratón de montaña y campeona del mundo de raids, ambas en 2010.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público