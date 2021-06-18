BARCELONA
La Secretaria General de l'Esport de la Generalitat y la Federación de Entidades Excursionistas de Catalunya (FEEC) lamentaron este viernes el fallecimiento, a los 47 años, de Emma Roca, una de las referentes de las carreras de montaña de finales de los 90.
Licenciada en Bioquímica, Roca (Barcelona, 1973) fue bombera profesional, labor que compaginó con el deporte de montaña, donde destacó en las carreras de ultrarresistencia, esquí de montaña y raids de aventura.
Emma Roca logró dos terceros puestos en la Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc (2012 y 2013), un segundo puesto en la Marathon des Sables (2011) y otra tercera posición en la Cavalls del Vent (2011). Y además fue campeona de Europa de maratón de montaña y campeona del mundo de raids, ambas en 2010.
