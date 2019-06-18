El exfutbolista francés y expresidente de la UEFA Michel Platini ha sido detenido este martes dentro de la investigación que se sigue por corrupción en la concesión del Mundial de fútbol de 2022 a Catar, informaron medios franceses.
Platini está bajo custodia policial en los locales de la Oficina anticorrupción de la Policía Judicial en Nanterre, junto a París, según el diario digital Médiapart.
Platini, que fue presidente de la UEFA de 2007 a 2015, cumple una inhabilitación de cuatro años —que expira en octubre— por violar el código ético de la organización al aceptar en 2011 un cobro, autorizado por el entonces presidente de la FIFA, Joseph Blatter, de cerca de 1,8 millones de euros por trabajos hechos entre 1998 y 2002.
Además de quien fuera la estrella de la selección francesa ha sido detenida una antigua consejera del expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy, Sophie Dion, mientras que el exsecretario general del Palacio del Elíseo Claude Guéant ha prestado declaración bajo el estatus de "sospechoso libre", según el diario Le Monde.
En 2016, la Fiscalía Nacional Financiera abrió una investigación por supuesta corrupción en la atribución del Mundial 2022 a Catar, por la que el propio Platini ya declaró como testigo en diciembre de 2017.
La investigación se centra en la reunión que mantuvieron en noviembre de 2010 las autoridades cataríes con Sarkozy y Platini en el Palacio del Elíseo, a la que también asistieron Guéant y Dion.
