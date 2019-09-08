Público
MUNDIAL DE BALONCESTO 2019 España tumba a Serbia y se enfrentará a Polonia en cuartos de final

Enorme partido de la selección española, que logra revertir todos los pronósticos y se imponen a los serbios por 81-69.

Un momento del partido entre España y Serbia. (EFE)

La selección española de baloncesto ganó a Serbia por 81-69 en el cierre de la segunda fase del Mundial de China y, como primera del Grupo J, se enfrentará el martes en Shanghai a Polonia en los cuartos de final del torneo.

Por su parte, los serbios, que sumaron su primera derrota en el campeonato se verán las caras con Argentina en la ciudad de Dongguan.

