Mundial de Baloncesto La final del Mundial ha sido el partido de baloncesto más visto de la historia

El partido de la final del Mundial de China en el que se proclamó campeona la selección española de baloncesto registró una audiencia media de 6,17 millones de espectadores, lo que supone el máximo histórico para un partido de baloncesto en España.

El alero de la selección española de baloncesto Rudy Fernández (c) y sus compañeros. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El partido de la final del Mundial de China en el que se proclamó campeona la selección española de baloncesto registró una audiencia media de 6,17 millones de espectadores y un 46,5% de cuota de pantalla, lo que supone el máximo histórico para un partido de baloncesto en España.

Según datos de Barlovento extraídos de Kantar Media, el minuto de oro se produjo a las 15:55 horas, a poco de pitarse el final, cuando se concentraron 8,5 millones de espectadores, esto es, el 55,8 % de cuota.

Sin embargo, más de 9,5 millones de personas tuvieron contacto en algún momento con el partido que enfrentó a España con Argentina y cuya emisión fue de 113 minutos.

En lo que va de septiembre, la audiencia de Cuatro ha sido del 6,4 %, de los que 2,2 puntos proceden del Mundial de baloncesto.

