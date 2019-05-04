La ganadora del Balón de Oro, Ada Hegerberg, no acudirá al Mundial de fútbol femenino que se celebrará este verano en Francia. La deportista noruega de 23 años ha denunciado en varias ocasiones la desigualdad que existe en su país, Noruega, entre el fútbol femenino y el masculino y hace dos años que, por decisión propia, abandonó la selección.

"Sé lo que quiero y conozco mis valores, por lo tanto es fácil tomar decisiones difíciles cuando tú sabes cuáles son las ambiciones y cuáles son los valores que defiendes (…) Se trata de ser sincera contigo, ser tu misma", dijo Hegerberg.

Aunque tras la Eurocopa de 2017 y las denuncias de la futbolista la Federación Noruega igualó los sueldos de la selección masculina y femenina, la ganadora del Balón de Oro asegura que no es suficiente: "No es solo el dinero, se trata de la preparación, de actuar, del profesionalismo, puntos muy claros que les presenté directamente a ellos (por la Federación) cuando tomé mi decisión (...) El fútbol es el deporte más importante de Noruega para las niñas y lo ha sido durante años, pero las chicas no tienen las mismas oportunidades que los chicos. Noruega tiene un gran pasado en el fútbol femenino, pero ahora es más difícil".

Por su parte, el seleccionador noruego, Martin Sjogren, se ha pronunciado sobre el asunto y ha asegurado que intentaron resolverlo, pero ella decidió no jugar.