Si hace apenas unos días Nuria Cebrián, la niña de ocho años aficionada al Levante UD, enviaba una carta de su puño y letra a Panini para reivindicar un álbum de cromos de fútbol femenino de la Liga Iberdrola, ahora la editorial ha confirmado que realizará la colección del Campeonato del Mundo de fútbol femenino, que se disputará en Francia del 7 de junio al 7 de julio. La FIFA y Panini han llegado a un acuerdo para la elaboración de esta recopilación, pero, por el momento, la petición de Nuria, no ha obtenido respuesta.
El álbum ya está confeccionado y que la distribución de los cromos se hará a nivel mundial. En total serán casi 500 estampas, con 17 jugadoras de cada una de las 24 selecciones que se disputarán el título, más los escudos de cada uno de los equipos y las fotos de grupo de la plantilla, ha adelantado La Vanguardia. Los cromos podrán adquirirse en España, Francia, Estados Unidos o Alemania, pero también en zonas más exóticas para el coleccionismo como Tailandia, una de las 24 selecciones que han ganado su acceso a la fase final del torneo.
El lanzamiento en España de este nuevo producto será entre finales de abril y principios de mayo, con suficiente antelación respecto al arranque del torneo. La selección española jugará en el grupo B contra Alemania, China y Sudáfrica. El primer partido de España está programado para el 8 de junio, a las seis de la tarde en Le Havre, contra las sudafricanas.
Las selecciones favoritas para este torneo son las de Francia (anfitriona), Estados Unidos (vigente campeona), Alemania, Japón e Inglaterra
