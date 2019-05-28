"¿Sabes mi nombre? ¿ Y el mío? Jugamos para un país que no sabe nuestros nombres. Sabéis que hemos ganado tres veces la Eurocopa, ¿no? ¡Error! Lo hemos hecho ocho veces. Por nuestro primer título nos regalaron un juego de té". Estas son las palabras con las que comienza el vídeo reivindicativo que ha realizado la selección alemana de fútbol femenino en colaboración con un banco teutón.
"No tenemos pelotas, pero sabemos cómo usarlas"
De esta forma, el equipo, además de promocionar así el mundial de fútbol femenino que se celebra en Francia del 7 de junio al 7 de julio, muestra la discriminación que han sufrido por el hecho de ser mujeres a pesar de todos los títulos que han conquistado desde 1989. Dos veces han sido campeonas del mundo, han jugado tres finales y todavía tienen que romper con tabús y estereotipos: "Las mujeres están para tener hijos, ellas deben estar en la lavandería, es como ver a amaters, pero a cámara lenta".
Alemania, que está en el grupo B, se enfrentará a España, China y Sudáfrica. No será un rival fácil para la selección española. El vídeo termina con un potente mensaje: "No tenemos pelotas, pero sabemos cómo usarlas".
