La ciudad de Valencia se ofrece como una de las sedes del Campeonato Mundial de Fútbol de 2030 si finalmente se presenta una candidatura conjunta entre España y Portugal para acoger la competición.
Así lo ha señalado a EFE el alcalde Joan Ribó, quien considera que la ciudad destaca desde hace algunos años por la organización de acontecimiento deportivos de primer nivel.
"Estamos preparados y podemos dar una cobertura óptima. Además, acoger partidos del Mundial de fútbol sería interesante para la ciudad desde el punto de vista económico por la repercusión mundial de la competición y por la dinamización que genera", agregó el alcalde de Valencia.
Por todo ello, Ribó ofreció la ciudad como una de las sedes de la competición y recordó que para esa fecha, tanto la ciudad deportiva del Levante en Nazaret como el nuevo estadio del Valencia "deben estar ya a punto", con lo que la ciudad tendrá "unas instalaciones deportivas renovadas".
También recordó que Valencia cuenta con la experiencia previa de haber participado en la organización del Campeonato del Mundo de 1982. Entonces, la selección española disputó en el campo de Mestalla sus tres partidos de la fase de grupos que resolvió con un empate, una victoria y una derrota.
España debutó contra Honduras con una igualada a un gol y a continuación se impuso por 2-1 ante Yugoslavia, antes de perder por 0-1 en el tercer y último encuentro contra Irlanda del Norte.
