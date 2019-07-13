La catalana Ona Carbonell se colgó este sábado en Gwangju (Corea del Sur), la medalla de plata en el solo técnico, la primera de la representación española en esta competición y su vigésimo primera de la historia de los Mundiales.
Con esta medalla supera en la clasificación histórica española a Gemma Mengual, con quien estaba empatada a veinte medallas. Carbonell sumó 92,5002 puntos y se situó por detrás de la insuperable rusa Svetlana Kolesnichenko (95,0023 puntos) y por delante de la japonesa Yukiko Inui (92,3084).
Su ejercicio en el Mundial de Natación, titulado Mandela, está basado en un discurso del histórico líder sudafricano sobre los valores del deporte realizado durante los premios Laureus.
La actuación de la española resulta arriesgada por su contenido, pero Ona Carbonell lo defendió a la perfección.
Salió a nadar después de la japonesa Yukiko Inui, que le había llevado al límite al mejorar ostensiblemente su puntuación del preliminar.
La nipona obtuvo 92,3084 puntos por 91,7284 del previo y consiguió su primera medalla como solista con un vistoso ejercicio con mucha velocidad basado en la historia de una estrella.
A otro nivel del resto está la rusa Svetlana Kolesnichenko, que interpretó impecablemente Zwei Survivor de Lara Croft, que superó los 95 puntos, nueve décimas más que en la previa.
En Gwangju, Carbonell ha competido en su séptimo mundial. En total se ha colgado 21 medallas: una de oro, once platas -con ésta- y nueve bronces.
De esta manera supera a Gemma Mengual, inseparable compañera y ahora en el equipo técnico, que en toda su carrera consiguió en Mundiales 20 medallas: 1 de oro, 12 de platas y 7 de bronce.
El siguiente reto de Ona será acercarse al registro absoluto de Andrea Fuentes, que se colgó 36 medallas (16 en Mundiales, 4 olímpicas, 16 europeas) en toda su vida deportiva.
Ahora Carbonell tiene 35: 21 en Mundiales, 2 olímpicas y 12 europeas y oportunidades en Gwangju de acercarse al nuevo reto.
Esta es la clasificación de la final:
1. Svetlana Kolesnichenko (RUS) 95,0023 puntos
2. Ona Carbonell (ESP) 92,5002
3. Yukiko Inui (JAP) 92,3084
4. Marta Fiedina (UCR) 91,3014
5. Jacqueline Simoneau (CAN) 89,2932
6. Linda Cerruti (ITA) 88,0378
7. Evangelia Platanioti (GRE) 86,2921
8. Vasiliki Alexandri (AUS) 85,6098
9. Vasilina Khandoshka (BIE) 84,4867
10. Kate Shortman (GB) 83,9548
11. Lara Mechnig (LIE) 81,7811
12. Noemi Peschl (SUI) 81,6587.
