Estás leyendo: Nadal gana ante Djokovic su decimotercer Roland Garros e iguala a Federer con 20 Grand Slam

Público
Público

Rafa Nadal Nadal gana ante Djokovic su decimotercer Roland Garros e iguala a Federer con 20 Grand Slam

En una final más sencilla de lo esperado contra el número uno del mundo, el español consiguió su triunfo número 100 sobre la tierra batida de París.

Rafa Nadal, tras su victoria en Roland Garros. EFE
Rafa Nadal, tras su victoria en Roland Garros. EFE

efe

El español Rafael Nadal sumó este domingo su decimotercera corona de Roland Garros ante el serbio Novak Djokovic, al que venció por 6-0, 6-2 y 7-5 en 2 horas y 41 minutos, por lo que iguala con el suizo Roger Federer a 20 títulos de Grand Slam.

En una final más sencilla de lo esperado contra el número uno del mundo, el español consiguió su triunfo número 100 sobre la tierra batida de París.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público