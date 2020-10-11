El español Rafael Nadal sumó este domingo su decimotercera corona de Roland Garros ante el serbio Novak Djokovic, al que venció por 6-0, 6-2 y 7-5 en 2 horas y 41 minutos, por lo que iguala con el suizo Roger Federer a 20 títulos de Grand Slam.
En una final más sencilla de lo esperado contra el número uno del mundo, el español consiguió su triunfo número 100 sobre la tierra batida de París.
