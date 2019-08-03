La nadadora española Mireia Belmonte se alzó con la medalla de bronce en los 400 metros estilos este sábado en la segunda etapa de la Copa del Mundo FINA, que se celebra Tokio.
Belmonte cerró el podio con un tiempo de 4:34.47, a sólo 20 décimas de segundo de la japonesa Yui Ohhashi (4:34.27), que se hizo con la plata, y a poco más de dos segundos de la húngara Katinka Hosszu, que con un tiempo de 4:32.30 batió el récord de la competición, que ella misma había logrado en Dubái en 2015.
La barcelonesa se quedó a las puertas de la final de 200 metros libres, donde terminó en novena posición en la ronda preliminar.
Su compatriota Jessica Vall Montero terminó quinta en los 100 metros braza con un tiempo de 1:07.29, a más de un segundo de la sudafricana Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:06.54).
La plata y el bronce fueron a parar a manos de las japonesas Miho Teramura (1:06.77) y Reona Aoki (1:07.06), respectivamente.
Por su parte, Jimena Pérez Blanco terminó en la vigésimo octava posición en los 200 metros libres con un tiempo de 2:06.32.
En la categoría masculina, el mallorquín Joanllu Pons acabó en décimo séptima y vigésimo tercera posición en los 200 metros estilo (2:04.41) y los 200 mariposa (2:02.87), respectivamente.
El australiano Mitchell Larkin se hizo con el oro en la prueba de 200 metros estilos con un tiempo de 1:57.06 y batió el récord de la competición, que ostentaba el alemán Philip Heintz desde 2015.
