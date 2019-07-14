Hacienda le reclama 35 millones de euros a Neymar, lo que dificulta el retorno del delantero brasileño al Barcelona o a la Liga, según Mundo Deportivo.
La Agencia Tributaria ha investigado su traspaso al Paris Saint Germain, así como las declaraciones que realizó durante sus cuatro años en la Ciudad Condal.
Según Mundo Deportivo, esa cantidad de dinero "podría acabar incluso embargando si el brasileño no acepta las rectificativas del fisco y el caso acabara en los tribunales".
El Mundo había publicado en marzo que Hacienda investigaba su traspaso al PSG y la prima de renovación pactada con el Barcelona antes de su marcha, "ya que ese año, 2017, residió más de 183 días en la capital catalana y por lo tanto debería .
El diario catalán apunta que el PSG le entregó a Hacienda los contratos de Neymar, pero las cifras estaban tachadas.
El delantero también tiene problemas en Brasil, donde se le acusa de presunto fraude fiscal, lo que ha llevado al embargo de 36 propiedades, valoradas en casi 16 millones de euros.
La agencia tributaria brasileña investiga la prima de 40 millones que cobró cuando dejó el Santos y fue traspasado al Barcelona, una cantidad que declaró como impuesto de sociedades y no como persona física.
