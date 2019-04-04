Público
"No está mal para ser un negro": el comentario racista del exfutbolista Daniel Bravo durante un partido 

“Tiene grandes estadísticas, no está mal para un negro... para un jugador que sólo ha disputado 17 encuentros”, afirmó en plena retransmisión.

El exjugador de fútbol francés Daniel Bravo(centro), en una imagen de archivo. / AFP

El comentarista de fútbol para BeIN Sports Francia y exfutbolista Daniel Bravo ha provocado indignación por sus palabras: "No está mal para ser un negro”. Se refería al juego de Nuno da Costa tras su gol en un partido entre el Estrasburgo y el Stade de Reims, de la primera división francesa.

Bravo intentó enmendar rápidamente sus declaraciones pero no sirvió de nada. “Tiene grandes estadísticas, no está mal para un negro... para un jugador que sólo ha disputado 17 encuentros”, afirmó en plena retransmisión.

BeIN Sports quiso disculparse a través de las redes sociales, y el propio Da Costa quiso restarle importancia en un tuit en el que añadía una imagen con el comentarista. "No te preocupes, un despiste le pasa a cualquiera", afirmaba el jugador, quien también afirmaba que Daniel Bravo trabaja demasiado.

