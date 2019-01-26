Javier Fernández se despide del hielo con su séptimo oro consecutivo

El español Javier Fernández se proclamó este sábado campeón de Europa por séptima vez consecutiva al conseguir la mejor nota en el programa libre y superar a los rusos Mikhail Kolyada y Alexander Samarin. El campeó español obtuvo 179.75 puntos, mientras que Samarin consiguió 177.87 y Kolyada 140.38.

Samarin, que actuó inmediatamente antes del español, puso el listón muy alto con una ejecución de su programa libra casi impecable, pero Fernández logró superarle gracias a la mayor puntuación de sus elemento técnicos.

Kolyada, que partió con la mejor nota del programa corto, no pudo controlar los nervios y la tensión y sufrió hasta tres caídas que le dejaron incluso del podio, finalizando en la quinta posición. El italiano Mateo Rizzo fue el que accedió al tercer peldaño de la competición.

Javier Fernández se despide de la competición con su séptimo oro consecutivo./EFE

El ejercicio libre basado en El Hombre de La Mancha, que le otorgó el bronce en los pasados Juegos, le dio suerte en su último Campeonato de Europa disputado en Minsk. "No lo sé si es una ciudad que me da suerte, pero lo que está claro es que es una ciudad que no voy a olvidar nunca", dijo un emocionado Javier Fernández ya con la medalla de oro colgada de su cuello.

"El éxito es de mis entrenadores, de mi familia y toda la gente que me ha apoyado en España y en todo el mundo", añadió el español en la entrevista institucional de la organización del campeonato.

Desde que el austríaco Karl Schäfer se proclamó ocho veces seguidas campeón continental, entre 1929 y 1936, ningún patinador se había ceñido la corona europea en siete ocasiones consecutivas. El ruso Evgeni Plushenko sumó siete títulos, pero en un periodo de trece años, entre 2000 y 2012.

Con dos títulos mundiales en la mochila, siete europeos, una medalla de bronce olímpica, innumerables triunfos en el Grand Prix y ocho campeonatos de España, Fernández comentó hace tiempo que "sería una agonía" preparar otro ciclo olímpico al completo porque, confesó,que empezaba a acusar el paso de los años.Fernández se despide de la competición de la mejor manera posible, desde lo más alto del podio.