Carlos Sainz gana su tercer Rally Dakar

El español, que lideró la carrera desde la tercera etapa, se convierte en el piloto con más edad en vencer en la carrera más dura del mundo, tras sus triunfos en 2010 y 2018. 

El español Carlos Sainz en una etapa del Rally Dakar 2020. /EFE

El piloto español Carlos Sainz (Mini) ganó este viernes su tercer Dakar al conservar en el último cronometrado del rally su ventaja sobre el catarí Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota) y el francés Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini), quienes completaron el podio en segunda y tercera posición, respectivamente.

Sainz, que lideró la carrera desde la tercera etapa, se proclamó vencedor del rally más duro del mundo por tercera vez en su carrera tras los conseguidos en 2010 y 2018, y lo volvió a hacer como el piloto más longevo en conseguirlo, ahora con 57 años.

El piloto madrileño no arriesgó en los últimos 167 kilómetros cronometrados del Dakar para asegurarse el triunfo, que debe ratificar con un recorrido de exhibición de 13 kilómetros camino al podio de meta.

