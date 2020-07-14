Estás leyendo: Polémica en Alemania por un vídeo del portero de la selección coreando una canción fascista

Público
Público

Fútbol Polémica en Alemania por un vídeo del portero de la selección coreando una canción fascista 

La revista 'Bild' pilla a Manuel Neuer en Croacia cantando un tema de la banda Thompson, muy popular en los ambientes neonazis y declarados admiradores de Adolf Hitler. En Alemania los cánticos pronazis está prohibidos y pueden acarrear duras sanciones.

Neuer
Neuer durante un partido con el Bayern. (EFE)

berlín

efe

Las imágenes de un vídeo en que aparece el portero del Bayern Múnich Manuel Neuer coreando una canción fascista en un chiringuito de Croacia han causado revuelo en Alemania, país donde los cantos neonazis pueden acarrear duras sanciones.

En la escena, difundida por el popular diario Bild, aparece el guardameta del club bávaro y la selección nacional alemana en un bar playero croata, acompañado de otras personas que cantan una pieza de la banda Thompson, muy popular en los ambientes neonazis.

Neuer no habla croata, apunta ese medio, y por lo tanto no tiene por qué conocer el contenido de la pieza.

Sin embargo, no se puede descartar que conozca al menos a ese grupo, conocido por conciertos cuya asistencia ensalza el fascismo y proclama la admiración a Adolf Hitler.

Bild relaciona la situación con su actual entrenador, el croata Toni Tapalovic, quien según ese medio le acompaña en sus vacaciones.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público