Estás leyendo: El premio machista para una brillante futbolista paraguaya: un juego de ollas

Público
Público

El premio machista para una brillante futbolista paraguaya: un juego de ollas

Aunque el asunto ha generado indignación en algunos medios, la jugadora le ha entregado las ollas a su madre, quien está encantada.

Captura de la cuenta de IG del Olimpia, equipo de Dahiana Bogarín, con su premio: unas ollas.
Captura de la cuenta de IG del Olimpia, equipo de Dahiana Bogarín, con su premio: unas ollas. Público

Madrid

Actualizado:

La jugadora de fútbol Dahiana Bogarin, de 20 años, fue elegida la mejor jugadora del partido en el que su equipo Olimpia derrotó 3-1 a Guaraní. Eso ha tenido premio: un juego de ollas. Aunque el asunto ha generado indignación en algunos medios, la jugadora le ha entregado las ollas a su madre, quien está encantada.

Parece que la indignación por este regalo machista (que identifica a una mujer deportista con las tareas domésticas y, concretamente, la cocina) ha levantado polvo en las redes sociales de su equipo el Olimpia, a raíz de una foto en la que Bogarin sale sonriente con sus juego de ollas.

La jugadora, una de las mejores del fútbol femenino paraguayo, anotó un gol decisivo en la victoria de su equipo y fue protagonista de la remontada de éste.

Según Cuatro, la cuestión radica en que el patrocinador que le ha regalado estas ollas por ser la mejor del partido, un fabricante de menaje para el hogar, nunca regala este tipo de objetos -ni ningún otro- a los jugadores masculinos.

No obstante, la propia jugadora comentó con humor que le había regalado a su madre el set de cocina, quien se mostró muy contenta.

Etiquetas

selección público