Madrid
La nadadora Teresa Perales, ganadora de 26 medallas en cinco Juegos Paralímpicos, ha sido distinguida este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de los Deportes 2021, al que optaban dieciocho candidaturas de nueve nacionalidades.
Perales (Zaragoza, 1975), que toma el relevo como ganadora de este galardón del piloto Carlos Sainz, es la nadadora paralímpica con más medallas en unos Juegos con siete oros, nueve platas y diez bronces, a lo que se suman otros 20 metales en Mundiales y 37 en Campeonatos de Europa.
Este premio ha recaído en ediciones anteriores en la esquiadora estadounidense Lindsey Vonn, la selección masculina de rugby de Nueva Zelanda, conocida como los All Blacks, el triatleta Javier Gómez Noya, los hermanos y jugadores de baloncesto Pau y Marc Gasol, el Maratón de Nueva York, la selección española de fútbol, el tenista Rafa Nadal o el piloto de Fórmula Uno Michael Schumacher, entre otros
(Habrá ampliación)
