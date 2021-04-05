Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Consideras que hizo bien el Valencia volviendo al terreno de juego tras el caso de racismo en el campo?

Racismo en el fútbol Encuesta: ¿Consideras que hizo bien el Valencia volviendo al terreno de juego tras el caso de racismo en el campo?

El Valencia abandona unos minutos su partido de Liga tras denunciar insultos racistas a un jugador. El propio club ha confirmado que el equipo no quería regresar al terreno de juego. Sin embargo, el árbitro del partido envío un comunicado al Valencia para advertirles que si no salían al campo podrían enfrentarse a una sanción.

¿Consideras que hizo bien el Valencia volviendo al terreno de juego tras el caso de racismo en el campo?

