El gimnasta español da el sexto metal para la delegación española en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio.

Rayderley Zapata durante su ejercicio en la final de suelo.
Rayderley Zapata durante su ejercicio en la final de suelo. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El gimnasta español Rayderley Zapata ha conseguido la medalla de plata en la final de suelo de gimnasia artística de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio tras finalizar con la segunda mejor nota, otorgando así el sexto metal para la delegación nacional en la capital japonesa.

Ray Zapata, que logró un total de 14.933 puntos, logró la misma puntuación que el israelí Artem Dolgoypat, pero éste realizó un ejercicio de una dificultad mayor (6.6 vs 6.5), lo que determinó el oro olímpico. La medalla de bronce correspondió al chino Ruoteng Xiao (14.766).

Es la sexta medalla en Tokio tras las conseguidas por Adriana Cerezo (taekwondo), David Valero (Mountain Bike), Maialen Chourraut (piragüismo eslalon), Fátima Gálvez-Alberto Fernández (tiro olímpico) y Pablo Carreño (tenis); y la octava para la gimnasia española y la quinta para la artística en la historia de los Juegos Olímpicos.

La presea de Zapata se añade al palmarés que inauguró Gervasio Deferr hace 21 años. Deferr logró tres metales entre Sidney 2000 y Pekín 2008 (doble oro y plata en suelo); así como el bronce que consiguió Patricia Moreno en el ejercio de suelo de Atenas 2004.

