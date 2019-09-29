Público
Real Madrid Asaltan la casa de Casemiro, jugador del Real Madrid, con su mujer e hija dentro

Este atraco es el último de una intensa oleada que afecta a los jugadores de élite de la liga española de fútbol.

Casemiro celebra su gol al Las Palmas. EFE / Elvira Urquijo A.

Casemiro en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Unos atracadores han desvalijado la casa de Carlos Casemiro, jugador del Real Madrid, mientras él disputaba el derbi madrileño contra el Atlético de Madrid. Su mujer y su hija se encontraban en el interior de la residencia durante el robo, pero no han sufrido ningún daño. 

Así lo ha desvelado el programa de televisión El Chiringuito, que asegura que el jugador conoció la noticia tras finalizar el encuentro. La vivienda del futbolista brasileño está situada en La Moraleja. 

Este atraco es el último de una intensa oleada que afecta a los jugadores de élite de la liga española de fútbol. Zinedine Zidane, entrenador del Real Madrid e Isco, jugador del mismo, también sufrieron robos el pasado mes de junio

Otros jugadores como Karim Benzema, Gerard Piqué, Joaquín Sánchez o Geoffrey Kondogbia, también han sufrido hurtos. A Raphael Varane, defensa del conjunto blanco, le robaron joyas, ropa y dinero por un total de 70.000 euros en diciembre de 2016.

